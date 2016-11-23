Stalled flyover project to be revived

more-in

Meeting to finalise integrated traffic corridor from Ega Theatre to T. Nagar to be held this week

After a long wait, the Chennai Corporation is likely to revive the project on development of an integrated traffic corridor connecting Ega Theatre on Poonamalle High Road and Thirumalai Pillai Road near Valluvar Kottam.

A meeting to finalise the detailed project report and feasibility study after incorporating changes suggested by residents will be held this week.

The civic body announced the project a few years ago to cope with traffic congestion in areas such as T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chetpet and Egmore.

Delay in funding

However, the project failed to take off owing to delay in obtaining funding from multilateral agencies.

“The total cost of constructing the flyover is Rs. 683 crore. However, the cost of land acquisition is higher — estimated at Rs.1,053 crore. This is a challenge,” said an official.

The entire elevated infrastructure will cover 6.8 km along roads such as Valluvar Kottam High Road.

“The project is also expected to offer better connectivity between Anna Salai and Poonamalle High Road in the long term,” said an official.

The project would also reduce the prevalence of road accidents on Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road. These two stretches account for over 70 accidents each month, he said.

The project is likely to reduce traffic congestion on roads such as Nungambakkam High Road, Spur Tank Road, Harrington Road, Sterling Road and College Road.

A few years ago, residents accepted the blue print of the project at a public consultation meeting held in Karnataka Sangha School, Habibulah Road in T. Nagar. But there were a few who requested for some changes to be carried out.

“We have not made any major changes,” an official said.

More than 26,000 sq. m. of private land along the stretch has to be acquired for the project. The total land required for the project is 37,000 sq. m.