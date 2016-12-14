Stalin urges party cadre to join relief work

more-in

DMK leader M. K. Stalin on Tuesday urged the State government to step up relief work for those affected by cyclone Vardah. Mr. Stalin, who is Leader of Opposition, toured his Kolathur Assembly constituency and expressed solidarity with the residents in the wake of destruction left behind by the cyclone. He urged the authorities and DMK partymen to help the victims.

In the areas where his car couldn’t enter due to uprooted trees, Mr. Stalin rode pillion on a two-wheeler and asked his partymen to do the same. “I am told that almost 20,000 trees (government officials put the figure at 10,000) and 3,000 electricity posts have been uprooted. Though the Chennai Corporation and government officials have started their work, I urge the DMK cadre to be supportive and help in the rehabilitation and rescue work,” Mr. Stalin said.

He also requested the government officials to make medicines and other essentials commodities such as milk and water available.

Tamil Manila Congress leader G. K. Vasan, in a statement, demanded that there be fluid coordination between government officials to retore normality in the city.

“In extraordinary situations such as these, I urge the people to help the authorities. I also urge the government to bring officials from other districts to help in the rescue efforts,” he said.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the government must fast track rescue and relief operations. “The destruction left behind by the cyclone is testimony to the fact that it was one of the fiercest cyclones in the city’s history,” he said.

Mr. Vasan recommended special incentives for Chennai Corporation employees and TNEB workers who are working overtime to enable the city return to normality.

CPI (M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan urged the government to recruit more personnel to restore electricity in the affected districts. The party estimated that 50 individuals would have to be designated to the 350 divisions in the affected areas to restore power supply.