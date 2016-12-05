Stalin advised to cancel scheduled public visits

more-in

Late on Sunday night, police strengthened security across Tamil Nadu as news about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa suffering a cardiac arrest spread causing anxiety to ruling party cadre and her supporters.

Following the charged up atmosphere, it is reliably learnt that police advised Opposition party leaders including DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin to cancel any scheduled public visits.

Mr. Stalin, who was in Thoothukudi to attend the wedding of regional party satrap Periyasamy’s granddaughter, left for Tiruchi en route to Chennai on the advice of a senior police officer.

Around 11 p.m. police pickets were posted at various places in the State to regulate anxious AIADMK cadre who began assembling at important junctions.

The all-round panic led to last-minute cancellation of long-distance bus, train and flight journeys to and out of Chennai. Some inter-state buses returned to the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus.

Fuel stations suspended operations at some places and vehicle owners too queued up to fill their tanks as a precautionary measure.