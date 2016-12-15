Southern, western suburbs still in dark

more-in

Though cyclone Vardah has left behind a trail of destruction all over the city, the maximum impact has been on power infrastructure. Many areas on the outskirts of the city have been left without power owing to uprooting of electricity poles and damaged transformers. Power supply, which was disrupted on Monday, was yet to be restored in most parts of southern and western suburbs till Wednesday night.

Though TANGEDCO has engaged over 10,000 people to carry out repair work, the massive task of restoration is reportedly progressing slowly owing to the delay in clearing the uprooted trees around the transformers and also due to snapping of overhead electricity lines. The maintenance staff also complained of acute shortage of electricity poles.

A senior official said power supply was restored in most parts of the city by Wednesday night. He cited two reasons for the delay in resumption of power supply — absence of power supply to substations and damage to transformers.

However southern parts of the city are the worst affected with areas around ECR and Rajiv Gandhi Salai continuing to suffer as several high-tension power lines are not yet re-installed.

While power supply was restored in Pattabhiram, Ambattur and Avadi by Wednesday evening, areas in Tiruninravur and Nemilichery have been left without electricity. Similarly, a number of areas in Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Velachery, Pallikaranai and Medavakkam have also been left in a blackout.