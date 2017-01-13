Sneha trains teachers to deal with students’ emotional needs

more-in

On Thursday afternoon, on the premises of Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre, over a dozen Chennai Corporation and government school teachers were at a workshop. The teachers — from girls’, boys’ and co-ed schools — were being taught a module on dealing with children’s emotional issues.

“This is an initiative of the State department of social welfare. They wanted to do something for students, and asked us to train 100 teachers who could then go back and train others. We have been training them in batches for the last four days,” said Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder, Sneha.

The focus of the training, explained Dr. Vijayakumar, was a module that had five parts: look, listen, asses, assist and link. “We are teaching them to be aware of students’ difficulties, training them on how to approach students, how to assess if their problem is temporary or serious and how to refer them to a psychologist or mental health professional,” she said.

Most students, she said, had problems in their families, with peer pressure or with academics. “We have also asked child protection services to provide a list of mental health professionals that all schools can refer their students to,” she said.

Tamil Nadu ranked second in the list of States with the highest number of suicides in 2015, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau. The State saw 15,777 suicides that year. Of these, 2,274 were in Chennai.

“In 2015, Tamil Nadu had 955 student suicides and 322 were due to exam failure. While Chennai fares better here comparatively-- only seven of the exam failure suicides were in Chennai — there is a need to do something about this in rural areas,” she said. To help these students, the child protection officers and counsellors from all the districts will come in over the next few months for training, she said.

A majority of students face problems in their families, said some of the teachers undergoing the training. This then affects their performance, leading to academic issues. One of the teachers said she had seen cases of self-harm and others said behaviour changes often began from class VI onwards. “Alcoholism in families causes problems and there are some difficulties in single parent families too,” a teacher said, while another said that stress levels were high among students and that their tolerance levels had dropped. “They are not able to accept failure at all,” she said. The teachers said the workshop had been eye-opening and very useful.

For every suicide, said Dr. Vijayakumar, there are around 20 attempts. “It is a myth that those who talk about it do not commit suicide — over 60 per cent who say they will commit suicide do it,” she said.

Those interested in volunteering with Sneha, can call 044-24640050.