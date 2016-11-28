Shrinking green cover

more-in

Elections to the Chennai Corporation are expected to be held soon. Here, we give you valuable nuggets of information about your neighbourhood, so you will be prepared as the time to ink your forefinger comes

Anna Nagar has set a bad example for the city for its rapid commercial development at the expense of a deteriorating green cover in a planned residential area.

Ward 100, covering important roads of Anna Nagar, has turned into a busy commercial area with many development projects under way.

Even as some green spaces, such as the Anna Nagar Tower Park and wider roads, continue to improve its tree cover, many other roads in the ward are being converted into commercial spaces.

Real estate activity continues to be vibrant in this ward, owing to the major infrastructure projects, such as the Metrorail, planned urban development and the presence of wide roads.

Following joint ventures between developers and residents many old residential buildings have been redeveloped into commercial buildings or high-rises. In the process, many developers have violated building regulations.

“More than 90 percent of the ward 100 comes under a planned urban area. However, many new buildings are said to be violating the development regulations,” a civic official said. “Forty per cent of the new building approvals are obtained for commercial activity,” said another official.

Metrorail delay

Added to this, the delay in the Metrorail project has also affected the civic conditions in the ward, creating traffic congestion, pollution, parking issues and flooding in a few stretches. “Metrorail work should be expedited,” a resident said.

With many schools, hospitals and places of worship located in and around this ward, a large number of people from other parts of the city travel to Anna Nagar daily. However, the Chennai Corporation which reduced several parking spaces owing to the Metrorail work, have restored them yet.

As the ward was affected by floods last year, with water only receding after two days, two disposal points have been readied at the Cooum and Otteri Nullah for coping in case of a flood event, an official said.

As for sewage overflow, it has been reduced significantly in slum areas following the coordination efforts between the Metrowater and the Corporation officials. The proposal to develop footpaths and cycle tracks in many stretches is yet to take off.