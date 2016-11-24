Chennai

Seven-year-old boy dies after sustaining head injury

A 7-year old school student died after he sustained a head injury while travelling in a van.

According to the police, N. Kesavaraj, a Class II student, was in the van driven by his neighbour, Bharathidasan.

When the driver applied the brakes near Sholinganallur, the child sustained a serious injury when his head hit a rod protruding from the seat in the front.

Kesavaraj was admitted to a private hospital but succumbed to his injury. Guindy Traffic Investigation police arrested the van driver and are investigating. — Staff Reporter

