Service lane at Tidel Park junction being widened

During rush hour, the service lane leading to the IT parks is chock-a-block with traffic.

The move is expected to benefit employees of offices at two huge IT parks. LIFFY THOMAS reports

Service lanes offer an escape route. That may be true on another road, another world and another planet, but not at the Tidel Park junction on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. During rush hour, there are no escape routes at this junction. For, the service lane here is just as choc-a-bloc with vehicles as the road. Ask those working at any of the offices at Tidel Park and Ramanujan IT City, and they’ll tell you that during rush hour the service lane is hardly of any service to them.

However, the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC) is doing something about this: the service lane near Tidel Park, starting from Elnet Software, is being widened from 12 feet to 15 feet.

TNRDC officials say the expansion is being carried out to facilitate better flow of traffic, especially vehicles heading to the two major IT parks abutting the service lane.

“It is a minor expansion, but will definitely help ease congestion on the service lane. At least 20 per cent of our everyday problems can be solved,” says B. Elangovan, managing director, Tidel Park.

Around 15,000 employees work at the offices at Tidel Park. The service lane starting at Elnet Software is the main point of entry for vehicles coming from SRP Tools, Sardar Patel Road and Thiruvanmiyur.

It often takes 20-25 minutes to cover the distance from Madhya Kailash to Tidel Park.

IT Parks and companies including the IIT-M Research Park located between Tidel Park and Madhya Kailash have suggested other remedial measures to help motorists entering the service lane.

“We have requested that a u-turn could be created at Madhya Kailash. Even if this is in force only for a short duration every day, it will certainly help, solving our problem by another 30 per cent,” says Elangovan.

A foot over bridge connecting Ramanujan IT City to the other side of the road is another measure that has been suggested to help people working on the stretch to cross the road safely.

New bus stops

Besides widening of the service lane, TNRDC is replacing the old bus shelters on the stretch with stainless steel ones. “The old shelters were wearing out. These new ones would come with seating arrangements,” says Pannerselvam, project director, TNRDC.