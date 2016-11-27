Seer charged with swindling funds

more-in

The city police have registered a case against the head of the Vyasaraja Mutt, Vidyamanohara Theertha Swami, on charges of swindling the organisation’s funds.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Government-appointed administrator and retired IAS officer Jairaj, the Ice House Police registered a case against Vidyamanohara Theertha Swami and his assistant N. Prakash, who was the administrator of the mutt during the period preceding the tenure of the one appointed by the government.

In his complaint, Mr. Jairaj alleged that the duo had misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs. 11 lakh from the account of the mutt.

“We arrested Prakash and remanded him in judicial custody on Friday. When we went to arrest the mutt head, we were told that he was on a tour elsewhere. We are exploring all options to get him arrested,” said V. Surendheran, Crime Inspector of Police, Ice House.