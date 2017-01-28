Sec. 144 imposed in the Marina till Feb 12

more-in

In a bid to stop further congregation on Marina Beach, which witnessed massive agitation for jallikattu, the City Police Commissioner on Saturday issued prohibitory order unders Section 144 CrPc citing the attempts of ‘certain anti-socials and anti-nationals’ to disrupt peace and law and order.

As a result, all assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations, human chains, meetings and movement of groups are prohibited in and around Marina Beach and surrounding Foreshore Estate areas. Anyone violating the order will be prosecuted.

Commissioner of Police S. George who is also the Additional District Magistrate for Chennai, said, “There is reason to believe that even after demands of jallikattu supporters were fulfilled by Government, anti-socials, anti-nationals and miscreants are trying to spread rumours through the social media inviting the students and others to congregate in large numbers in the Marina and Foreshore areas by spreading their anti-national ideologies. We learn that there is a possibility they may, once again incite the youth or lead acts of violence, mischief and rioting, that would affect the safety, peace and tranquillity of the citizens and would lead to damage to public properties.”

The Commissioner said in the interests of preservation of peace and tranquillity in Chennai and to spoil the designs of anti-socials and anti-nations attempting to disrupt public peace and order, a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been promulgated in Marina and Foreshore areas that fall within the jurisdiction of five police stations — Marina, Mylapore, Ice House, Foreshore Estate, Triplicane and Anna Square. This order will be in force from January 29 to February 12.

However, peaceful activities such as regular visits by families, children and walkers for recreation and relaxation in the Marina will in no way be affected by this prohibitory order.

The citizens of Chennai are requested to co-operate in the enforcement of this prohibitory order. Inconvenience, if any, is deeply regretted, said the city police.