Sanatorium canal cleared of silt, weeds

It is a key channel carrying excess rainwater to the Chitlapakkam lake.

The Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat has de-silted a 500-metre-long canal at Sanatorium. Jayanythi Vinayagamoorthy, a social activist and a resident of Sri Ram Colony, Tambaram Sanatorium, had earlier asked Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja to ensure this improvement work was carried out, and he forwarded the letter to the panchayat.

The canal, located at the intersection of First, Second and Eleventh Main Road, in Judge Colony, Tambaram Sanatorium, carries excess rainwater to Chitlapakkam Eri.

Vinayagamoorthy says, “De-silting of the canal was being carried out every year, but not properly. Earlier, the canal could hardly be seen due to a luxuriant growth of grass and thorny bushes. But this year, the canal was de-silted completely, which included removal of grass and other weeds.”

Town Panchayat officials said earthmovers and sanitary workers were involved in the de-silting work. Safety gadgets including gumboots, hand gloves, face masks and reflective jackets were given to the sanitary workers. Plastic waste and other solid waste had been dumped in the canal, the officials added.

Place dustbins

While thanking the panchayat for de-silting the canal, residents of Judge Colony, Kamakoti Nagar, and Sri Ram Colony, Tambaram Sanatorium, requested that the waste lying on the roadsides be cleared. As a lone bin serves Judge Colony First Street, residents demanded that dustbins be placed at strategic locations to prevent littering and burning of garbage at the streets.

Residents also complain of health problems due to burning of garbage.

“The conservancy staff should come regularly to clean the trash and dump them in a vehicle, instead of burning the garbage littered on the streets,” say residents.

Efforts to contact the authorities concerned proved futile.