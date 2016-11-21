SRM entrance exam from April 1

more-in

The common entrance examination for admission to SRM University will be conducted over the course of a month, starting April 1, 2017. The exam will be conducted across 120 centres in India and abroad. The month-long schedule for the online exam has been drawn up with a view to enabling candidates to choose a convenient exam date and time, stated a press release from the university.

The eligibility criteria for admission to all B.Tech programmes offered by the university would be the marks secured in the higher secondary examinations and the university’s joint engineering entrance examination.

A merit list would be released for the courses in each of the university’s campuses.

Post-admission, enrolment and course registration would be through the university’s website: www.srmuniv.ac.in. The first round of on-campus counselling will be held from May 5 to 9 The applications for admission to B. Tech programmes for the next academic year are being issued since Saturday. — Staff Reporter