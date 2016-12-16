SOLAR POWER TO THE RESCUE

more-in

R. Srikanth

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of Cyclone Vardah which left a significant part of the city and its outskirts powerless for more than 48 hours, there were a few homes where the lights still burned and fans swirled. A few residents did enjoy uninterrupted power. These enterprising residents even helped their neighbours to charge up their mobiles and helped pump water to overhead tanks.

K.E.Raghunathan, Managing director, Solkar Solar, enjoyed all kinds of facilities in his house in Nungambakkam including lights, fans and internet connectivity. Even as the solar power pumped water in the overhead tank, he also had the luxury of hot water for his bath from his solar water heater.

Similarly Suresh, a resident of Kilpauk, had no problems with electricity supply for his home also was well backed by solar power.

The two residents who had installed solar plant with battery back up helped them have power even in rainy conditions and stormy weather.

Mr. Raghunathan said having installed an On Grid (with battery backup) system, it helped his house to stay connected and lit up in the midst of a blacked out city.

Both these residents point out the best way to combat darkness is to install a solar power on your roof top and a reliable system to offer power at any time. If none of the alternate energy arguments worked with you, this angle might just be the carrot you have been waiting for.

Eom