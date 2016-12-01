SHRC orders probe over contaminated water

more-in

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report published in The Hindu over contaminated water supply in Kodambakkam zone and has directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to conduct an enquiry into the issue and submit a report.

The commission, headed by Justice T. Meenakumari, directed the Managing Director of Metrowater to conduct an enquiry into the issue and submit a report within three weeks, according to a communication from the commission.

The Hindu had reported that residents of Annai Sathya Nagar in Kodambakkam zone were a worried lot, alleging contamination of drinking water supply in their area.

According to a domestic worker from the area, the supply of safe drinking water was rare and the water had a foul stench, forcing them to buy packaged drinking water from private players.

Metrowater officials admitted that they had received complaints from residents, adding that the repair works would begin soon.