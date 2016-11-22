SBI’s mobile ATMs start visiting neighbourhoods

more-in

The State Bank of India has launched two mobile ATM units for disbursement of money to bank customers in Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur areas on Monday.

According to official sources, the mobile services would be positioned at prominent places to dispense up to Rs. 2,000 cash. Users can withdraw by swiping their debit card at the point of sale machine connected with the SBI main server.

On the inaugural day, around 100 persons, including customers of both SBI and other banks, utilised the service and withdrew money in the denomination of Rs.100, Rs.50 and Rs.10 at the District Collectorate in about two hours.

At least 1,000 customers can withdraw cash from these mobile ATMs per day. The ban would coordinate with the local police to make the disbursement smooth.

Though it had been proposed to operate the mobile ATM services for a week or ten days from November 21, the service might be extended till December 30 depending on the requirement.

Meanwhile, from November 16 onwards, SBI customers were allowed to withdraw the weekly withdrawal limit of Rs.24,000 by swiping the debit card in the point of sale machine available at the cash counter. This exercise has saved the customers from writing down the cheque leaf for withdrawal, official sources claimed.

Enquiries reveal that the Indian Bank was planning to convince its trading and business customers to install the point of sale machines at the outlets to avoid “change problems”. The monthly rental charges for these machines may be waived till December or even till the end of this financial year, sources added.