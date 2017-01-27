Robbers strike at two places, decamp with jewellery

more-in

Unidentified persons entered the house of a railway employee in Madhavaram and made away with the gold jewellery after tying the hands of the family members.

According to police, Vijayakumar (55), a railway employee, his wife Neelaveni and brother-in-law Dhanasekar were in their house in KKR Garden. The unidentified persons entered into the house and threatened them with a knife.

Later, they tied the trio with a rope and took away 35 gold sovereigns of jewellery.

After the robbers fled, the neighbours rushed to their rescue following an alarm raised by the family. Madhavaram Police are investigating.

Businessman robbed

Another burglary was reported at the residence of a businessman in Anna Nagar. Over 100 sovereigns of jewellery were looted from the house.

When he returned from Nagaipattinam on Wednesday, Sivaramakrishnan (78) and his wife found that the front door was broken open and 100 sovereign of jewels and Rs 35,000 in cash were missing from the bureau.

Anna Nagar police are investigating.