Rival faction, police clash outside office

more-in

: Even as the Nadigar Sangam held its general body meeting at T. Nagar, a scuffle broke out between rival factions and the police in front of the venue. The police rounded up the protesters who tried to gain entry without ID cards and detained them.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held at Loyola College, but following threat calls to the college management, the venue was shifted to the Nadigar Sangam grounds in T. Nagar at the last minute.

Vishal’s car attacked

Meanwhile, following the expulsion of actors Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi from the Sangam permanently, an unidentified person damaged the car of Vishal, the general secretary of the Sangam, on Sunday evening. According to police, the actor’s BMW was parked at his office in Kumaran Colony, Vadapalani when an unidentified man on a motorcycle pelted a stone at the vehicle and broke its rear light. By the time the security offficials arrived, the man had fled the scene.

“We have received a complaint from Vishal’s office and are looking into it,” said an officer attached to the Virugambakkam police station. The officer added that the actor’s office was not attacked.

However, actor Vishal, in his press meet, said that his office was attacked and his staff injured. “People attacked my office and two of my staff, who were grievously injured,” said Vishal.