Responsible clearance of leftovers now on the menu

Did you know that food waste is potentially more dangerous to the environment than packaging waste, if they end up in a landfill?

Food waste produces and releases methane gas into the atmosphere, which is more harmful than its fellow greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide. Add to it unsegregated solid waste, and the problem gets exacerbated.

Given this threat, it is heartening to note that hotels and restaurants have now joined residents-communities in a movement aimed at creating a zero waste society.

In 2000, Chennai Hotels Association and South India Hotels & Restaurants Association (SIHRA) issued a circular to all hotels and restaurants insisting that solid waste generated every day be segregated at source.

“Ever since almost 90 percent of the hotels and restaurants have been ritually following the practice,” points out R. Rajkumar, of Hotel Raj Bhavan, who is secretary of Chennai Hotels Association.

Until then, there was lack of awareness about the need to segregate waste, says N. Senthil Kumar, managing director of Ganga Sweets.

“The waste was given to the Corporation without being put through a process segregation. Later, when the Association informed us of its importance, we started minimising the wastage. We segregate wet waste, consisting of banana leaves, vegetable waste and other leftovers, and dry waste and hand them over to the Corporation,” he says.

In fact, restaurateurs and hoteliers are following procedures that serve the dual purpose of minimising environmental impact and at the same time, contributing to the business.

Raintree Hotel on St Mary's Road, for instance, has set up a facility at its premises to compost their food waste — kitchen waste and plate waste — into manure. “The compost machine on the premises converts the food waste into manure, which we, in turn, use in the gardens, godowns and for several other functional purposes,” explains Madhisekar, chief engineer at the hotel, which has been following this method for over a year.

As a statement of fact, “as per Pollution Control Board norms, hotels must have their own composting unit to obtain NOC,” points out T. Nataraajan, CEO of GRT Hotels & Resorts and the secretary of SIHRA.

“We convert the wet waste into manure, which is used in the gardens of our other establishments and even given free to any guests at beach houses,” he adds.

As with the dry waste, it is recycled by authorised vendors.

“Dry garbage like newspapers, plastic bottles and papers are sold to authorised vendors, who in turn take them to recycling facilities,” says Rakesh S., the general manager at Raintree.

Training is also given to the staff executing the segregation process. “As part of the onboarding process for new employees, a staff of the Kitchen Stewarding department, who handles the compost machine, will explain and demonstrate the operations of the machine and how to segregate waste,” says Rakesh.