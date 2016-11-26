Residents spearhead a movement

A resident of First Avenue in Harrington Road disposes of dry leaves in one of the two cylindrical compost pits in the locality. (Right) residents of La Celeste in Madhanandhapuram promote environment-friendly practices at their gated community and nearby areas. Photos: R. Ravindran, B. Jothi Ramalingam | Photo Credit: R_RAVINDRAN;R_RAVINDRAN - R_Ravindran

When it comes across good waste management programmes that will scale greater heights with a little bit of encouragement, the Greater Chennai Corporation can be expected to provide it. This belief is based entirely on how the civic body has responded to fledgling efforts by a gated community (GC) in Perungudi to follow best waste management practices.

Two weeks ago, a throng of Corporation officials from Zone 14 visited this GC to extend their support to the initiative.

Led by assistant commissioner S. Elangovan, the team came with banners, pamphlets and a tri-cycle laden with a dozen bins, to create awareness about source segregation among those residents at the GC who are yet to adopt these practices.

They also connected with the other residents on the street.

For a city whose main landfills are bursting at the seams and where waste segregation at source is not yet mandatory, only better waste management practices by residents offer a semblance of hope.

Poor solid waste management in the city is generally attributed to lack of public cooperation. But, if recent trends are anything to go by, residents seem to be spearheading a source segregation movement. There have been many instances of communities getting the Corporation to convert vacant or unkempt places in their neighbourhoods into compost yards.

Take the case of Jeth Nagar in Mandaveli. After umpteen representations by members of the residents association there to prevent dumping of debris outside the MRTS railway station, the Corporation constructed compost pits at Sringeri Mutt Road.

The pits extending to 75 metres are almost ready. For the first time, last week, Ramky’s conservancy workers started dumping dry leaves collected from various streets in Jeth Nagar into these pits.

The segregated waste collected from residents in the area will be sent to these compost pits to be converted into manure.

Nochi Kuppam has another success story: It is a story of how a fishing hamlet is leading the way in segregation of waste at source.

Initiated by volunteers of Chennai Trekking Club, the kuppam now keeps nearly 100 kg of waste from going to the landfills every day.

At Madhanandhapuram, residents of La Celesete, a gated community, have converted their OSR (open space reservation) land, with the permission of the Corporation, into a compost pit.

At Harrington Road, residents of First Avenue recently set up two cylindrical compost pits, created with wire mesh. They have hired cleaning staff to dispose of dry leaves on the lane in designated dustbins, every day. The dry leaves are then cast into the compost pit, dampened with water and allowed to moisten for 40 days. The manure thus obtained will be used in the front gardens lining the avenue or for other purposes.

Earlier, waste from First Avenue was flung into the Cooum river, which abuts the Avenue on one end.

“To stop unknown agents from polluting the river, we had installed a functioning surveillance camera, which failed to serve as a deterrent. Hence, fencing the road and installing compost pits were the viable option,” says K. Natarajah, a resident of First Avenue, who is overseeing the initiative.

Transportation and managing the quantity of segregated waste were main reasons why conservancy agencies were hesitant in taking the segregated waste to the compost yards. Now, encouraged by the many initiatives that residents have come up with, the Corporation is planning to build one compost yard in every ward.

Zone XV (Shollinganallur), for instance, has only two compost yards — one at Kannagi Nagar and the the other at Semmencherry. Now, the zone has identified at least half-a-dozen locations where it will be building pits.

“We want residents to help us identify unused places in their locality where compost pits can be set up. Also, we want them to invite us to their association meeting, even if it is Sunday, where we can create awareness,” says S. Ramamoorthy, zonal office — Zone IX (Teynampet). He says work on a compost pit below MRTS Mundakakanni Amman Koil station and near other residential communities are on the cards.

Experts say if the percentage of waste going to the landfills has to reduce by at least 50 per cent then the current efforts should be sustained. “It has to be a combination of initiatives, incentives, regulations and explanatory thoughts,” says N. Sriram of Samriddhi Foundation, an NGO working in the space, adding “Unless we integrate all these, source segregation will not take off.”