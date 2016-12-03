Residents of neighbourhoods along waterways demand alternative sites for resettlement

Some of the people who thronged the Ripon Buildings on Friday seeking houses close to their place of work.

Residents of neighbourhoods along waterways have started thronging the Ripon Buildings, demanding alternative accommodation near their source of livelihood. The Chennai Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and other agencies have started relocating residents in various parts of the city.

There are more than 50,000 slum households categorised as ‘objectionable’ in various parts of the city. Most of the households are found encroaching on the Adyar, the Cooum, the Buckingham Canal and other canals in the city.

On Friday, people settled along the Cooum visited the Ripon Buildings. Police prevented them from entering the premises but allowed their representatives to meet Corporation Commissioner D.Karthikeyan.

“Officials have asked us to shift to Perumbakkam, 40 km away. Many of the women in our area are working as domestic help in houses in our neighbourhood. They are concerned about losing their livelihood. So we request officials to give us alternative homes near areas such as Ayapakkam, which have better access to our place of work,” said R.Muthulakshmi, a resident.

R. Krishnamurthy, a resident of Muthumariamman Koil Nagar in Arumbakkam, said residents were worried after PWD officials marked land for eviction.

“I am worried about leaving an area that was once the native village of my maternal grandfather. We are original inhabitants, who practised farming. Our forefathers lost their land. Now, many of us are considered homeless,” said Mr. Krishnamurthy.

“Most of us work in Avadi and Ambattur industrial estate. We prefer homes in Gudapakkam or Ayapakkam,” said another resident.