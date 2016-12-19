Residents object to ASI survey

more-in

In the latest development in the long-running dispute between residents and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over its order restraining construction in the area, civic groups have objected to a proposed joint survey.

The residents put forward their objections at a peace committee meeting last week convened by revenue officials of Kancheepuram district at the RDO office. The survey was to be jointly conducted by the ASI and district revenue officials. The meeting was attended by residents welfare association members, members of the ‘Struggle Committee’, a task force constituted by the Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Pallavaram and Chromepet (FCWAPC) and Pallavaram MLA E. Karunanidhi, in addition to ASI and revenue officials.

Recently, residents were informed that the joint survey would be conducted before the issue of No Objection Certificates permitting residents to carry out repair and maintenance works on houses in the restricted areas. V. Santhanam, an activist, noted that the residents wanted the ASI order that applies to five wards in Pallavaram to be withdrawn immediately. The ASI’s order was in the aftermath of megalithic sites being discovered in the area. Tambaram Revenue Divisional Officer S.Rajendran said the points discussed at the meeting would be conveyed to the revenue authorities and ASI officials in Chennai.