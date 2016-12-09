Residents meet Kancheepuram Collector, ensure closure of Tasmac outlet

With the help of two social activists, the Kancheepuram district collectorate has shut down a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlet in Moovarasampet.

The Tasmac outlet at Balaji Street in Senthuran Colony was located proximate to an educational institution and residential settlements.

K. Basha, a resident, said, “We have been raising the issue at ‘grama sabha’ meetings, for nearly 15 years; but our representations have gone in vain.”

In June this year, the activists, K. Balachander and P. Varatharajan, met the District Collector R. Gajalakshmi and presented a petition about the problem. She promised to take necessary action.

K. Balachander, says, “The outlet proved to be a nuisance to the public, especially women and senior-citizens. The free flow of traffic on the stretch was hit in the evening, when the number of customers visiting the outlet went up.” Residents of Anna Street suffered the most due to Tasmac outlet. They had to take a detour through Defence Colony to reach Medavakkam Main Road, Madipakkam Koot Road and Moovarasampet bus stop.

The shop was located close to Medavakkam Main Road and Madipakkam Koot Road. “Hundreds of schoolchildren travel through the stretch to reach their school in Madipakkam. Under such circumstances, the government should not open a liquor outlet in such a location,” he added.