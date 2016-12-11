Residents complain of water contamination in many areas of Chennai

Residents of Vedagiri Street in Chintadripet complain that the drinking water they get is murky. — Photo: R.Ragu | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Residents of many areas in the city are complaining that they have been getting drinking water contaminated with sewage for over a fortnight.

Families living in areas such as Sundaram Street, Subramanian Street and Perumal Street in Purasawalkam have not been getting adequate piped water supply for a few months now.

P. Anand of Purasawalkam said some houses received water through hand pump. However, it was inadequate. Metrowater must ensure that drinking water is supplied through public fountains in the area or through tankers until the issue is resolved.

Residents of Chintadripet and Nolambur get adequate water supply, but their concern is about recurring problem of sewage mixing with drinking water.

Localities such as Vedagiri Street in Chintadripet and TNHB Nolambur Main Road often receive drinking water that is murky. Residents of Nolambur said sewage blocks are also a frequent problem in their area.

The problem is acute in Kolathur where residents have stopped using water provided through pipelines fearing contamination.

S. Venugopal of V.V. Nagar, Kolathur, said: “We have to frequently clean our sumps and overhead tanks. We purchase packaged drinking water as we are not sure about the quality of piped water supply.”

Areas such as Poompuhar Nagar and Rajaji Nagar too have similar problems. Metrowater has planned to change the water pipelines, residents said.

Sources in Chennai Metrowater said they were receiving only few complaints and that they have been attending to them. Given the availability of water resources, Metrowater has reorganised drinking water supply to ensure equal distribution to various parts of the city. “We are closely monitoring the issue. We give priority to complaints and provide tanker water if necessary,” an official said.