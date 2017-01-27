Rally covers a slew of environmental issues

Over 100 residents took part in the rally organised by Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Association, Chitlapakkam.

Members of Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents Association (SSMNRA), Chitlapakkam, recently conducted a walkathon to draw attention to the necessity of preserving waterbodies, protecting agriculture and livestock, having a clean and green environment and practising source segregation and to support jallikattu.

More than 100 residents and members, including children and women, took part in the rally, which passed through Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Arch, Ambedkar Nagar, Anna Street, Chitlapakkam pond, Babu Street, Thirumurugan Salai and ended at the Nagar’s park.

A. Shanmugam, environment activist, said, “Waterbodies are a major source for rainwater harvesting and they help replenish the groundwater table. But, most waterbodies in the city, including Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam lakes, are used as dumping grounds. Steps should be taken to preserve these waterbodies to mitigate water scarcity during summer.” He also appealed to the residents to practise traditional farming.

“Many diseases are caused by food that have had the effects of excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides during the cultivation stage. Use of organically-produced rice and vegetables could play a vital role in ensuring a stress-free life. It is more important to conserve the quality and fertility of the soil than to increase productivity.

Through this, sustainable livelihood based on agriculture could be ensured,” he added.

K. Ramakrishna, executive committee member, said, “Every individual must play a role in protecting the environment from pollution. We must realise our responsibility and pass on to our next generations a pollution-free environment. We must work towards it. Each individual must plant a sapling and maintain it properly.”

R. Bhanumathy, a resident, said, “People must stop throwing wastes carelessly. Garden and kitchen wastes help in cultivating organic vegetables and fruits. The practice can reduce generation of garbage at home, landfills and vacant plots.” R. Venkat Raman, president, SSMNRA, spoke.