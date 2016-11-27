Rallies, human chain mark Organ Donation Day

more-in

Hospitals in the city marked the Organ Donation Day on Saturday with rallies and human chains to increase public awareness. A human chain was held at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, followed by a lecture on the subject. Around 200 people including doctors, nurses, paramedics and students took part in the celebrations, ICH director D. Saminathan said.

The Government Kilpauk Hospital also held a rally, a human chain and an exhibition. A rally was held at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and also at the Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate. The latter held the event on the Marina Beach, followed by a flash mob and a human chain, R. Shanthimalar, dean of the college, said. Tamil Nadu has the highest organ donation rate in the country. — Staff Reporter