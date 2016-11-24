Property tax: Court raps Corporation

more-in

Most shop owners in Koyambedu have not paid tax since 1998, the Bench observed

Censuring the Chennai Corporation for not revising property tax for the shops in the Koyambedu wholesale market for the past 18 years, Justice N. Kirubakaran of the Madras High Court has said: “Successive ruling parties, which have been controlling the Corporation from 1996 onwards, are to be squarely blamed for this lapse.”

He added that once the details regarding the loss caused to the local body were placed before the court, it would pass appropriate orders fixing the said amount on appropriate persons.

The judge made the observations on a plea moved by two flower vendors in the market — Kulasekaran and Padmanabhan — seeking to quash the notice issued by the Chennai Corporation demanding property tax arrears.

The plea moved by the shopkeepers backfired, when Mr. Justice Kirubakaran was informed that most shop owners in the Koyambedu market evaded payment of property tax since 1998 and that the tax had not been revised since then, although the rule mandates revision of property tax every four years.

“It is clear that the successive Corporation Councils have failed to make any revision in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014, whereas property tax revisions had been made by all other local bodies in the State, except Chennai,” the judge said.

Noting that the elected councillors and Mayors of the corporation since 1996 were responsible for the lapse, Mr. Justice Kirubakaran said: “Instead of discharging their duties, it is evident that they fight over petty issues in the council meeting.”

The judge then impleaded the Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, and directed him to file an affidavit ascertaining the loss incurred by the Chennai Corporation due to non-revision of property tax from 1998. The court wanted the officer to inform it about the reasons for the lapse, steps taken to recover the existing tax amount, and the time required to revise the tax and posted the plea to November 30 for further hearing.

Pointing out that the non-revision of tax has resulted in exponential loss of revenue to the corporation, which was entrusted with the function of providing basic amenities to the people, the judge said: “The ultimate sufferers are the people as their elected representatives have failed to act in their interest.”

The appearance of the Commissioner of Chennai Corporation who was present during the hearing was dispensed with.