Prohibitory order at Marina revoked

This January 17 picture shows supporters of jallikattu demonstrating in Chennai's Marina beach against the ban on the bull-taming sport. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The prohibitory order imposed at Marina in the wake of the recent protracted pro-jallikattu agitation there was lifted today, with the City Police saying such a situation does not exist now.

“The present assessment indicates that a situation which warranted the promulgation of an order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code does not exist. Hence, the prohibitory order promulgated on January 28 has been rescinded,” a City Police release said.

However, the “regulatory order” under section 41 of the Chennai City Police Act “is presently in force to regulate assemblies (and) processions,” it said.

“It is also informed that assemblies, processions, demonstrations and fasts would not be permitted on the stretch of Marina commencing from Napier Bridge to Light House,” it said.

Commissioner S. George “has thanked” the citizens of Chennai for their co-operation in enforcing the prohibitory order, “despite inconvenience,” it added.

Prohibitory order was clamped at Marina last Saturday with police saying despite its warning, social media messages continued to do the rounds asking youth to congregate in the area which had witnessed week-long pro-Jallikkattu protests.

The police had said the prohibitory order would be in force till February 12 and cover the areas under police station limits of Marina, Mylapore, Ice House, Foreshore Estate, Triplicane and Anna Square.

On January 23, police had dispersed pro-Jallikattu protesters who had stay put at Marina for a week and later violence erupted across the city with rioters targeting police personnel, their vehicles and a police station.