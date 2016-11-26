Presentation on equal access, inclusion

more-in

Internationally acclaimed accessibility leader Haben Girma, the first deaf-blind person to graduate from Harvard Law School, will make a presentation on access in the city on Saturday. Her talk will address societal attitudes towards access and inclusion for the disabled and how to change these.

Digital tools

Ms. Girma, who chose to study law in order to push for persons with disabilities to get access to digital information and services, also works globally with designers who develop accessible digital tools.

She believes that technology, education, and law can combine to push for universal disability rights.

The talk by Girma has been organised by Connect Special in partnership with Vidya Sagar, the city-based organisation that carries out pioneering work in the rehabilitation and inclusion of people with multiple disabilities.

Demystifying disability

Connect Special is a digital newsletter that disseminates information and creates awareness about the various aspects of disability, so as to demystify disability and create an inclusive society.

The talk, titled ‘Equal Access - for an Inclusive and Progressive Society’, will be held between 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. It will be held at the Ramanujam Auditorium in the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Taramani.