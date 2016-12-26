Post of chairperson for child rights body remains vacant

more-in

One year after the tenure of the previous Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) ended, the vacancy is yet to be filled up.

The body has to deal with all cases of children and child rights and has to ensure that violators are prosecuted. Further, in the absence of the head of this important government department, it has been unable to conduct events like training programmes, workshops, awareness camps among students and parents.

However, the State government website continues to mention Saraswathi Rangaswamy as Chairperson, even though her term as ended in January.

As per section 17 of the Commissions for Protection Of Child Rights Act, 2005, the State has to constitute the SCPCR, an independent body comprising of one chairperson and six members. “There is also no annual report released by the members. This Commission plays a crucial role in ensuring welfare of children. It is time that a Chirperson is appointed,” said A. Narayanan, director, CHANGE India.

Two months ago, the Madras High Court had intervened and warned the State of judicial intervention following the appointment of Kalyani Mathivanan — former Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University — for the post, stating that the due process was not followed.

Mr. Mathivanan, subsequently, did not take over as Chairperson. The Bench also directed the State to appoint a Chairperson within two months, after a PIL was filed by Mr. Narayanan. The primary functions of the Commission includes, inquiring into violation of child rights, examining and recommending appropriate remedial measures to factors inhibiting exercise of rights of children affected by riots, natural disasters, trafficking and also looking into matters relating to children in need of special care and protection including conflict with law.

“It is mandatory that a Chairperson be present during all decisions, it helps in smooth process,” said Andrew Sesuraj, State convener, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Observatory. Other members of the Commission were unavailable for comments.