Post-Vardah, cash crunch hurts more

The effect of demonetisation has become more severe in many pockets of Chennai, especially after Cyclone Vardah.

Availability of currency in the bank and ATMs continues to be a challenge, while bankers and analysts said that it could take another two months for the situation to stabilise.

V. Saradha, a small trader from Anna Nagar, said, “Every time I go to the bank, the cashier tells me that there is not enough cash and I can withdraw only Rs. 4,000. I require Rs.12, 000 per day to procure raw materials. I have enough cash in my account but I’m upset that I can’t pay my vendors on time,” she rued.

Bankers too are in a difficult situation, as they have to keep informing the customers that they can withdraw only a specific amount as the banks have received less cash from the chest.

A senior manager at Indian Overseas Bank, said, “We have more than 400 customers walking in everyday. We get only a certain amount of cash. We don’t want anyone to return empty-handed. So, we clearly tell them they can’t withdraw beyond a certain limit.” The manager added, “we definitely understand the customer’s plight but we can only disburse what we get.”

Customers are also complaining about withdrawals using cheques. T. Sadagopan, a resident of Pattabiram, said, “I’m an account holder in Indian Bank and my cheque book has 20 leaves. After demonetisation my bank is able to give me cash less than Rs.5, 000 which means to meet my expenses I have to walk into a branch at least five times a week and my cheque book gets exhausted within a month.”

He had requested for a cheque book and received it after 15 days.

R. Elango, former president of Kuthambakkam panchayat in Poonamallee taluk, said, “Thirumazhisai, which connects 24 villages, has only three nationalised banks and one private bank. The banks here have cash but they are citing reasons that BSNL network is down. The villagers are struggling for cash post the cyclone,” he said.

Many ATMs in the city are still dry and wearing a deserted look and where there is cash, the queues are long. In some places ATMs have not opened because trees have fallen around them.