Police sweat it out to make funeral incident-free

Contrary to expectations in some quarters that news of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death would trigger violence, arson and looting, the day passed off peacefully. While suburban trains functioned normally, bus services resumed by late evening.

Hours ahead of the news of Ms. Jayalalithaa’s passing away came, commercial establishments, including fuel stations, restaurants and malls, had downed shutters.

Though there was an instant outpouring of grief among party cadres and sympathisers, there was no incident of any violence, thanks to an organised efforts of the Chennai Police, which was assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The venue where the body of the Chief Minister would be kept for people to pay homage remained uncertain till late on Monday. Though the Island Grounds and the Nehru Stadium were initially believed to be earmarked as possible venues, it was decided to keep the body in Rajaji Hall located in the Omandurar Government Estate.

This was a decision fraught with security implications given that it has multiple entry/exit points and several high rise buildings in the vicinity, which are generally perceived as a threat to VIP security.

Police barely had a few hours to organise the security protocol for VVIPs, including President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other Special Protection Group protectees were Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and at least half-a-dozen VIPs covered under the ‘Z-Plus’ or ‘Z’ scale of security. “This was one of the most challenging bandobust arrangements one can visualise and handle. It was meticulous planning and strategic deployment of manpower that made this possible. We constantly motivated the team leaders that they were all capable of implementing the security scheme effectively,” Chennai Police Commissioner S. George told The Hindu.

In view of the threat perception to some VIPs who turned up at the venue, at least 100 police personnel in plainclothes were asked to mingle with the crowd.

“People were made to pass through metal detectors but there was not much of frisking otherwise. At one stage, the Prime Minister walked close to the emotionally charged crowd...but we had different layers of security cover in anticipation of such moves.” Besides mobilising the entire strength of about 20,000 police personnel in the city, the Chennai Police were assisted by senior police officers from special units like the Crime Branch CID, Technical Services, Economic Offences Wing and Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

A few thousands of police personnel drawn from other districts, Tamil Nadu Special Police and Home Guards were also part of the arrangement. After a late night requisition, at least 1,200 men of the CRPF were deployed for the bandobust. The need for manpower was such that 1,000 trainee Sub-Inspectors from the Tamil Nadu Police Academy were also roped in.

“We anticipated stone pelting but the crowd was disciplined and they dispersed after the funeral. We had stationed at least one patrol vehicle on all roads in the city,” a police official said.