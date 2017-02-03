Police relent; to allow parties to march towards Anna Memorial

No-GO Zone: Vendors who were running shops on the beach have not been allowed to return.

The decks have been cleared for political parties to pay respects at the memorial of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on the occasion of his death anniversary on Friday.

This exemption comes in the wake of the city police clamping prohibitory orders on the Marina beach last week.

The city police promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code citing attempts by ‘certain anti-socials and anti-nationals’ to disrupt peace and law and order.

As a result, all assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations, human chains, meetings and movement of groups have been prohibited in and around the Marina Beach and the surrounding Foreshore Estate areas.

Meanhile, the ruling AIADMK and the main Opposition party DMK have been planning to take out processions to pay tributes to the late leader.

There was some uncertainty over the events following the imposition of the prohibitory order, which will be in place till February 12.

‘No dilution’

A senior police official clarified, “The provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code provide for exemptions for the conduct of annual events such as peaceful processions, laying of wreaths or paying tributes. The parties placed requests before us and we processed them and granted them permission to conduct the annual peaceful processions and paying of tributes. However, the provisions of the prohibitory order will not be diluted later.”

Security tightened

Meanwhile, personnel of the Armed Police and Swift Action Force have been deployed along Kamarajar Road as a precautionary measure.

Vendors who had put up shops on the sands of the Marina have not been allowed to open their outlets.

Ramalakshmi, a vendor from Rotary Nagar, said, “Our livelihood is gone now, after the Marina was closed for the public. After the police issued the prohibitory order, the number of tourists and visitors from other districts has dwindled and even locals have not turned up in large numbers.”

A senior police officer said a decision to withdraw the prohibitory order will be taken by February 12 depending upon the situation.