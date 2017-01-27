Police likely to ban seven outfits

more-in

: The city police is contemplating a ban on seven “anti-national” and “anti-social” outfits allegedly behind the violence on the Marina Beach on Monday, marring the peaceful protests.

The police, though, are not revealing the names of the outfits. “We have video evidence of the arsonists who unleashed the violence. We also have evidence on who set fire to the Ice House Police Station,” said a senior police officer.

“A thorough investigation is on. We will release the name of the seven outfits that indulged in violence and incited others to take up violence at the conclusion of the probe,” the officer said.

City police claim that some fundamentalist and anti-national groups were behind the violence in areas adjoining the Marina Beach.

“Police will invoke stringent provisions of the National Security Act against the outfits that tried to steer the peaceful protests in a different direction and planned to sabotage the Republic Day celebrations,” the officer said.

Police sources said the supporters of the outfits had come from other districts and States and stayed in the mansions of Triplicane. They had also infiltrated into areas such as Mattankuppam, Nadukuppam and Ayodhyakuppam.