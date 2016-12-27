Police launch SMS facility for complainants

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Police has launched a Short Messaging Service (SMS) facility for complainants.

A senior officer said that text messages regarding the status of disposal of petitions and First Information Reports (FIRs) to complainants were being sent from ‘TNPOL’.

The texting service, launched on December 17, is applicable for both written and online complaints.

The officer said that in the case of complaints where FIRs had been registered, the complainant would receive an SMS on whether a chargesheet had been filed. The SMS would read: “TNPOL: Investigation in the case in (police station name), (crime number) registered on your complaint has been chargesheeted on (date).

SMSs are also being sent to complainants for Community Service Register (CSR) petitions and online petitions.

At present, the SMS is being sent in English and the facility to send messages in Tamil will be launched shortly, the police officer said.