Police given custody of Madhan till November 29

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers of the city police were given custody of S. Madhan of Vendhar Movies till November 29 after a court order on Wednesday.

Madhan, who was arrested on Monday after being on the run for nearly six months, was produced before the XI Metropolitan Magistrate in the Saidapet Court complex.

The court recorded the statement of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, S. Radhakrishnan, the investigating officer in the case, who sought a 10-day custody for interrogation.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said it was necessary to know where he had invested the money obtained from medical aspirants and find out details of the moveable and immovable assets he had bought.

Links with SRM

The officer said further investigation would help in establishing Madhan’s links with the SRM group management and his investments through Vendhar Movies. It was necessary to find out how much he had received as capitation from 123 medical aspirants, he added.

Madhan had stayed at several places with help of a few others.

Therefore, police custody was required to identify the persons who had offered him shelter, the police officer said.

Assistant Public Prosecutor, Manuel Arasu, appearing for CCB, requested the court to grant custody of Madhan since he was the prime suspect in the case.

More than Rs. 84 crore and relevant documents had to be recovered from the accused, he argued. After hearing Madhan’s view, the magistrate court ordered his custodial interrogation till 5.30 pm on November 29.