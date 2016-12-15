Plea seeks committee to administer Anna Library

more-in

: Alleging failure on part of the government authorities to restore the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai despite a series of orders from the Madras High Court, a professor has sought that the Court appoint a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to administer the library.

“The Anna Library, one of the world’s largest libraries, is now at the mercy of a few bureaucrats who have violated orders of this court with impunity. This knowledge treasure cannot be allowed to be wasted and destroyed due to the indifferent attitude in complying with the courts directions,” said S.T. Manonmani who moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking direction to the authorities to provide basic facilities in the library and restore it.

Pointing out that even though the High Court had periodically extended the time to comply with its order to restore the library, the petitioner’s counsel senior advocate P. Wilson said, “Unless the court appoints a committee to take over the library and administer till it is revived, there is no chance of upgrading it and reviving it at all. The committee should comprise the Director of Public Library, a librarian from any central institute like IIT, and an IAS officer.”

Judge recuses

However, when the plea came up for hearing before the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice M. Sundar on Wednesday, Justice Sundar recused himself from hearing the case. The judge said since he was a former advocate commissioner in the case, it would not be appropriate for him to hear the case as a judge now.

Recording his decision, the Chief Justice posted the PIL to January 10, 2017 to be heard by a different Bench.