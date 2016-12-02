Plea for CBI probe dismissed in Madhan case

more-in

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed 14 petitions moved by parents of aspiring medical students, who were allegedly cheated by SRM University Chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu and film producer Madhan to the tune of over Rs. 70 crore.

The petitioners wanted the court to transfer the probe into the cheating case to the CBI. A Division Bench of Justices M. Jaichandren and S. Baskaran passed the order refusing to accept the contention of the petitioners that the investigation done by the Crime Branch of the State police was biased.

However, the Bench observed that “it would be open to the petitioners to claim the amounts, said to have been paid by them for getting admission in the various medical courses, in the SRM University by showing sufficient proof before the appropriate forum."

The issue pertains to the sudden disappearance of Madhan, managing director of Vendhar movies, on May 28. He went missing leaving behind a suicide note. His mother moved the High Court through a habeas corpus plea seeking to trace her missing son.

During the hearing, the petitioners also approached the court claiming that Madhan had cheated them by collecting crores of rupees for securing seats. On December 21, the police secured Madhan and remanded him to judicial custody. Citing what they claimed was biased investigation by the Sate police, the petitioners wanted the court to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the investigation was making good progress and it was expected that the formalities would be completed soon for the commencement of the trial. He further submitted that the prime accused Pachamuthu had already deposited Rs. 75 crore with a Metropolitan Magistrate Court as a condition for his bail.