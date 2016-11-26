Pits created to prevent sewage from entering Madipakkam lake

A team from Pratiks Enviro Solutions, a non-profit organisation, specialising in water resource management, recently dug up pits at Madipakkam Lake, to prevent sewage being let out from homes at Karthikeyapuram, Madiapkkam, from entering the lake. The discharge of waste water into the sprawling water-body is said to have been the reason for the recent death of fish in the lake. Around two weeks ago, thousands of fish were found dead on the waters, and on the banks of the lake. Dakshayani S Dalavai, Business Head, Pratiks Enviro Solutions, said, “The pits are inter-connected by filters. We put the bio-tablets in the first pit. The bio-tablets de-grade the organic waste in the pit, and the pure water enters the second and third pits by gravity, which leads to clean water entering the lake.”

“The treatment will be carried out at periodic intervals.”

The team had also put oxygen granules into the lake after sunset, when the oxygen level reduces. “The garbage dumped in the waterbody contains high level of nitrate and phosphorous and ammonia, which support the growth of green algae. Green algae consume more oxygen to grow thus reducing the oxygen level in a waterbody,” she added.