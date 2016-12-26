Pirated DVDs, equipment seized

more-in

The video piracy cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested V. Nalla Ibrahim (40), a resident of Tiruvottiyur, on Saturday.

A special team involved in cracking down on video piracy found a person with a bag moving in a suspicious manner near the Binny Mills bus stop on Ambedkar College Road in Pulianthope.

On enquiry, the accused, later identified as Ibrahim, gave evasive replies. The police team took him to the station, checked his bag and found DVDs of newly released films. The accused confessed to being involved in distributing pirated DVDs of Tamil and English films in various places, including Burma Bazaar. The team went to his house in Tiruvottiyur and seized seven digital writing machines and more than 2,500 DVDs of new Tamil films including Kathi Sandai, Bale Vellaiya Deva and Veera Sivaji. The seized DVDs and writing machines are worth ₹16 lakh.

Ibrahim was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.