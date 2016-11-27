Pinning hopes on December

more-in

So how good are chances of good rain this December? Let’s look to the past to see how it has fared.

Going by the data of Meteorological Department, Tamil Nadu has received 40 per cent excess rainfall in December during one-third of the years in the past century.

On an average, the State records 8-9 cm of rainfall during December. Some of the years when rain in December exceeded 100 per cent are 1993, 1996, 1998 and 2007. Though November is usually the wettest month of the year, December has had its share of cyclones too.

Y.E.A. Raj, former Deputy Director-General of meteorology, said during the northeast monsoon, there have been 180 weather systems formed over the Bay of Bengal in the past five decades spanning from 1966-2015. Of this, 35 were in December.

Among the 36 weather systems that crossed Tamil Nadu coast in 50 years, 12 were in December. The naming phenomenon of cyclones was a recent phenomenon, he said. The most recent ones were cyclone Fanoos in December 2005, cyclone Thane in December 2011 and cyclone Madi in December 2013.

“December too can spring surprises. We cannot rule out possibility of cyclones and heavy spells of rains during December. But, we will have to wait to see how much volume of rain we’ll get this December,” he added.