Philately Bureau to get a makeover soon

Visitors to the Electric Theatre, a heritage structure that now houses the Philately Bureau, will soon enjoy the art of stamp collection better as the Department of Posts has recently converted the space with audiovisual equipment.

Located on the premises of Anna Road Head Post Office, the Philately Bureau is a popular venue for several exhibitions and also space for customers to access ‘My Stamps’ facility. Officials of the Postal Department said the audiovisual room will regularly screen documentaries and movies related to post offices and philately during exhibitions. This initiative will also help educating school children about the history of the Postal Department and encourage them to take up philately as a hobby.

Permanent exhibition

Moreover, a permanent philately exhibition will be set up in a portion of the hall in the Philately Bureau. The Department of Posts is also considering restoring the heritage structure with the help of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

Citing historian S. Muthiah’s book on Madras Rediscovered, officials said that silent movies were screened in the Electric Theatre during 1913. The Posts and Telegraphs Department bought the theatre in 1915 and built the Mount Road post office and other buildings around it.

In 1998, the building was developed into a philately bureau and comprised an exhibition hall.

A philatelic special cover has also been released to mark the restoration project of Electric Theatre. Mahesh Parekh of South India Philatelists Association welcomed the initiative as it would help spread information about the various features of philately. “A minimum of 15 philately exhibitions is held in the philately bureau every year. The audiovisual facility will help in creating more awareness about philately and postal service,” he said.