Parents want admissions streamlined

more-in

With the year drawing to a close, parents who are looking to enrol their children in schools are insisting that information regarding admissions be made available online for everyone to access.

N. Raman of T. Nagar, whose daughter has just completed UKG and is all set to join a new school, said only a few institutions had announced on their websites the dates from which they would start issuing their application forms. “To be on the safe side, we visited the schools we are interested in last month and are also checking with them over the phone,” he said.

Earlier this year, parents had queued up overnight outside a few city schools to receive admission forms even after the schools had assured them that the forms would be available for a week.

Stating that there was a need to streamline the process for schools across boards, K.R. Nandakumar, State General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Matriculation, CBSE Higher Secondary Schools Association, said that forms should be made available online across schools. “The forms, along with details about fees and facilities offered by the schools, would make it easier for the parents to make an informed decision in advance,” he said.

A new app

SchoolConnects.in, a start-up, has used this opportunity to establish a portal and an app that makes accessible admission schedules of schools in the city. It has uploaded an ‘Admissions calendar’ on its platform.

“We have around 3,000 users from Chennai alone and have prepared the calendar to help parents be aware of the schools they want to apply. Apart from an area-wise list of schools, basic contact details and admission dates, we are also connecting parents who are applying to the same schools through the platform so that they can share information with each other,” said Rajesh Sanghvi, Co- founder of School Connects.