PWD swings into action to strengthen lake bund

Soon after an activist brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that water had been overflowing from the Esa lake in Nandivaram-Guduvancheri, officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) swung into action to strengthen the lake bund. Incidentally, the overflow had been occurring at the same spot where the lake bund was breached during last December’s devastating flood.

However, earlier pleas from farmers and social activists to the PWD to redress this issue failed to bear fruit. Action was taken only after a social activist brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister during the latter’s visit to Mamallapuram two days ago. The activist had presented photographs of the lake bund and explained the situation to the Chief Minister.

On Friday, a team of workers equipped with earth-movers, casuarina poles and plastic bags arrived at the spot and started working on strengthening the lake bund, much to the delight of farmers and local activists who in turn expressed their gratitude to the CM.

Meanwhile, five Ministers including Sellur K. Raju, V. Saroja, O. S. Manian, R. Duraikannu and K. T. Rajendra Balaji inspected the relief and restoration work being carried out in various parts of the district.

As part of the relief measures, a litre of kerosene was distributed free-of-cost to affected families at Kovalam, Chemmancheri, Pattipulam, Alambaraikuppam, Panaiyur, Thazhuthalikuppam and Navalur, official sources said.