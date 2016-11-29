PMK opposes outsourcing of CMRL operations

more-in

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday opposed the reported attempt by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to outsource its operations, claiming it was against the welfare of labourers and over 5,000 of them would lose their jobs.

Referring to a tender floated by the CMRL for the proposal, Dr. Ramadoss said while metro services and stations were being well-maintained by the CMRL, the proposal to outsource its operations was unnecessary.

He also dismissed the claim that the move was aimed at minimising operational costs and claimed it was not possible. While there were over 3,000 labourers working with CMRL, the numbers would go up to 5,000 when the entire network of metro operations becomes functional.

While most of the labourers were already employed on contract-basis, it was not possible to hire anyone below their wages and thus cannot minimise costs incurred, he explained.

In case the private player reduced the manpower from 40 to 50 per cent, maintenance of rakes, their operation and maintenance of metro stations would be hit, he claimed, adding about 5,000 labourers would lose their jobs.

Since metro stations were next to airports in the country in the list of possible targets for terrorists, there was a need to operate metro services in a secure atmosphere, Mr. Ramadoss said. “When these attacks are made even when they are in government control, there were more chances of attack, if they were being operated by private players.”