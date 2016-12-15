PG NEET puts doctors on the spot

more-in

A series of events in the city has put doctors appearing for postgraduate entrance exam in much difficulty.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for PG courses was to be held between December 5 and 13. The exams were rescheduled in the State twice. Following the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the exams scheduled for December 5 and 6 were moved to December 12 and 13.

Candidates had enquired about the exams after news of the cyclone hitting the city but were told the exam would be held as scheduled. The exam is offered in six centres in Chennai besides in Tiruchi and Coimbatore. Candidates have to make their choices at least a month ahead of the exam.

“We called the toll-free number given on the website but were told that the exam would be held,” said A. Saravanan, who arrived from Cuddalore with his wife, also a candidate, in Chennai on Monday for the afternoon session of the exam. If the centres are unable to function, candidates are shifted to other centres but are not allowed to choose their centres.

“On Monday, when I reached the exam centre in Ambattur, very few doctors had turned up for the morning session,” Saravanan recalled. “We were told that the exam was postponed. But some doctors protested saying they had travelled long distances for the exam. So around 1 p.m., the morning session exam was held and our session, cancelled,” he added.

Poor network connectivity prevented the stranded candidates from contacting the National Board of Examination officials immediately. On Tuesday, Saravanan was intimated that he had to take the exam on December 16 in Hyderabad. His wife was given a centre in Coimbatore.

“On the toll-free number, the official at the other end told us this was our last chance. I am on a bus to Hyderabad as there are no trains. I had to cancel my duty for tomorrow,” said Saravanan, who works at Mangalampettai Community Health Centre in Cuddalore district. His wife is an assistant surgeon in Virudhachalam Government Hospital.

House surgeons appearing for the exams would have to compensate for the leave taken during training period. “When we take leave, our training period is extended. Only after completing the required number of days, will we be provided the completion certificate,” a doctor explained.

“We want to have a uniform exam, something like an all-India entrance exam. The new system of NEET is causing much hardship. Government doctors have to be given more days of leave from work, which affects the functioning of the hospital too,” said P. Saminathan, secretary of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association.

Doctors’ Association for Social Equality has demanded that the cancelled exams should be held in Chennai itself. He has sought the intervention of the State government in this regard.