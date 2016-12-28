Over 32,000 electricity poles replaced after Cyclone Vardah

herculean task: Power was restored in the city after a massive repair operation involving workers from other districts. — Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

The power supply network in the city and the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur suffered a massive blow due to Cyclone Vardah. Thousands of concrete poles fell like pins, high tension towers were uprooted, overhead power lines were snapped and distribution transformers damaged. The cyclone caused a massive financial loss to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

According to officials, over 50 high tension towers that conveyed electricity to various substations fell down, leading to a large-scale disruption to the power supply. A massive repair operation was required, involving workmen from various parts of the State and it took more than a week for the power supply to be restored in the city, particularly its outskirts.

A senior official said that as on Tuesday, more than 32,000 poles had been replaced in the three districts. Leaving the main parts of Chennai, where electricity is supplied by underground power lines, the extended areas of the city such as Madipakkam, Medavakkam, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Sholinganallur, Avadi, Pattabhiram and Tiruninravur have overhead power lines supported by concrete poles.

In south Chennai, comprising Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, 20,000 damaged poles have been replaced. In addition, the conductors fixed on the electricity poles were replaced for a length of 15,000 kilometres, the official said.

The power supply in the city was affected because of trees falling on distribution transformers and pillar boxes. As many as 800 transformers and 4,500 pillar boxes had been repaired, officials added. Also of help to TANGEDCO were the pole stocks kept in 42 circles in the State. About 30,000 electricity poles were brought from various parts of the State and 2,000-3,000 poles from Andhra Pradesh.

The official said that with the pole stock wiped out, there could be a delay in new services and replacing old poles.

TANGEDCO officials estimate the loss from uprooted poles alone to be around ₹. 65 crore.