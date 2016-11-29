Opinion divided on impact on realty

more-in

Expert opinion on the impact of demonetisation on the realty sector seems divided, if a panel discussion held on Monday is anything to go by.

At a discussion titled ‘Demonetisation and outlook of real estate’, organised by the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Realtors, India - Chennai Real Estate Agents Association, Suresh Krishn, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Chennai, said that in the city, a vast majority of the housing units purchased fell under the sub-Rs. 1 crore category. With most buyers going in for home loans, which come with income-tax relief, there would not be much of an issue, he said.

“Unlike Mumbai and New Delhi, Chennai is an end-user market. Here, the guideline values are very close to the market rates,” he said. With the likely reduction in lending rates, more people would be able to buy homes as the equated monthly instalment would come down, he added. Though initially the industry faced difficulties in disbursing salaries, the problem had abated, he said. According to him, a drop in property prices is unlikely.

However, Rajesh N. Dave, chairman, expert committee on real estate and infrastructure, Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, said that property prices in the city would come down with the demonetisation. He explained that unlike Telengana and Andhra Pradesh, where the “ease of doing business” was better, the economic scenario in Tamil Nadu was not very buoyant. “We have witnessed the shutting down of industries and no new ones have opened here. Real estate prices are higher in Chennai compared to Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” he said.

He added that in the absence of job creation, there would be no demand for housing, resulting in piling up of unsold homes. And hence, property prices were likely to come down.