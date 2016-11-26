Online registration for donors inaugurated

more-in

A facility to register online for organ donation was launched on Friday as part of the organ donation week celebration.

Soon, donors will be able to register online at www.transtan.tn.gov.in. They would be taken to a page to provide details about their health status.

The basic details would enable doctors to assess the health status of the candidate, said P. Balaji, member-secretary of the Tamil Nadu Transplant Authority.

A new feature added to the donor card is the inclusion of the donor’s photo.

Launching the facility, Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the it could be accessed via mobile phones too. If the State was a pioneer in transplant, then the credit must go to non-governmental organisations, the team of paramedicals and grief counsellors and the police who created green corridors to transport organs.

Developing infrastructure

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said the government had developed infrastructure to encourage more transplant surgeries.

The government was developing protocols to streamline and expand the transplant programme, he said, adding that the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital had done as many as 72 renal transplants this year.

The website also provides the option of making donations for the cause. On the occasion, the families of donors were honoured.