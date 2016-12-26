Chennai

One more held in Mylapore murder case

The Chennai City Police on Sunday arrested K. Subash (33) of Madurai, in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Mylapore 10 days ago.

The Mylapore police said E. Nivedita of Mylapore was found murdered in a lodge on December.

Following a complaint from her father, Ethiraj, a scrap merchant, the city police were on the trail of two Madurai-based men.

While they nabbed K. Sureshkumar of Alangulam on December 17 in Madurai, they were searching for K. Subash, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Thiruparankundram, Madurai.

The policemen arrested him on Sunday and produced him before a city judicial magistrate.

He was then remanded and sent to the Puzhal prison.

