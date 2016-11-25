One kilometre of sheer horror

A section of Grand Southern Trunk Road in Meenambakkam is certain to give you an unforgettable experience.

A stretch of Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road in Meenambakkam gives motorists an experience they would like to forget, but cannot.

The stretch between Chennai International Airport flyover and the S3 Meenambakkam Police Station on the arterial road is battered beyond imagination. One must drive down this section to fully understand how bad it really is.

It’s marked by deep potholes. Water dripping from the pillars of Chennai Metro Rail Limited increases the risk of motorcyclists skidding and breaking their bones.

M. Kallidas, a motorist, says, “Almost every yard of this stretch has a pothole. Vehicle users have to drive slowly and and carefully to cross this section safely. Motorcyclists having a fall on this stretch may suffer disc displacement and spinal injuries.” State Highways Department officials say they were aware of the bad condition of the arterial stretch, and promised to have the potholes covered and the stretch re-laid.